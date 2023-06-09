Road work on Siegen Lane expected to impact weekend traffic for months

BATON ROUGE - Weekend traffic on Siegen Lane might be heavier than usual until the end of July due to scheduled lane closures.

Fred Raiford, Director of Transportation and Drainage for the EBR City-Parish, says the right southbound lane on Siegen between Ambrosia Bakery and Regions Bank will face intermittent closures for construction. Crews will add a transition lane to turn into the new Kenilworth Academy.

Raiford says crews originally requested to close the lane on weekdays, but he denied the request because of the impacts the closure would have on the heavily traveled corridor during peak times.

The closure will begin every Friday at noon, and the lane will be opened back up by 5 a.m. Monday. The work will last until July 31.