River and backwater flooding continue in Assumption Parish

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the FLOOD WARNING for Assumption Parish until at least Saturday afternoon. Emergency management officials continue to report flooding in areas near Belle River. Some locations that will experience flooding include Morgan City, Supreme, Labadieville and Pierre Part.

Backwater flooding was still occurring on several streams that drain into the Atchafalaya Basin in lower Iberville and Assumption Parishes. Flood waters are moving up the Grand River to the Bayou Sorrel Locks in Iberville Parish. Backwater flooding on Belle River was inundating surrounding areas in western Assumption Parish. At 6 feet at the Bayou Sorrel Locks Land Side, the U.S. Coast Guard enforces a NO WAKE ZONE from the Bayou Sorrel Locks to the Lower Grand River at Bayou Pigeon.

Flooding of the Atchafalaya River has created backwater issues and recent heavy rain has aggravated the situation. Some areas that drain into nearby rivers and bayous received over 8 inches of rain between May 28 and June 6.

Belle River at Pierre Part is believed to have reached a record high level of 3.3 feet earlier this week. The Pierre Part Bay Bridge (LA-70) has been closed to boat traffic in an effort to avoid any electrical concerns. Several other roads are closed and a State of Emergency continues.

Sand bags are available at the following locations:

- Belle River Ball Park

- Highway 70 @ Pierre Part Bay Bridge

- Highway 401 (Canal Rd) @ Highway 400 (Bayou Crab Rd)

- Highway 1012 near Boat Launch (Lower Texas)

- Bayou Tranquille Road

Many residents have asked about the status of the temporary flood control structure that in Bayou Chene. The Assumption Parish Police Jury and Office of Emergency Preparedness posted an explanation on Facebook.

Rain is now out of the forecast through Saturday. Therefore, rivers should begin to fall over the next week allowing backwater to slowly drain.