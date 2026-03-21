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Residents in Pointe Coupee Parish enjoy the 23rd Annual Community Fordoche Fair
FORDOCHE — The 23rd Annual Community Fordoche Fair entered its second day on Saturday in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Guests enjoyed carnival rides, live performances and jambalaya plates.
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The fair's founders said all the proceeds from the event support the park grounds.
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