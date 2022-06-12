Residents hit the streets with Narcan in the war against Fentanyl

BATON ROUGE - More than a dozen people gathered in a parking lot on Airline Highway and I-12, where they grabbed boxes of Narcan—the Fentanyl overdose medication—and hit the streets.

"We are going to blanket every inch of our city with Narcan," Tonja Myles, the leader of Set Free, a drug recovery group and organizer of the Narcan outreach effort, said.

The group took Narcan doses to the streets, holding up posters and offering help to addicts to get off drugs.

Myles says Fentanyl is being added to other street drugs.

"Everything is being laced. Marijuana, pills, You name it, so we need to let people know we have an epidemic," Myles said.

"I've witnessed several friends overdose on fentanyl." Matt Downey said.

Matt Downey is a recovering Fentanyl addict and a member of Set Free. He knows firsthand how Narcan can save lives.

"I've overdosed maybe twice, and if it wasn't for Narcan, I wouldn't be talking to you today," Downey said.

Baton Rouge business owner Brad Barber is also a member of Set Free.

"The fatality rate is double the murder rate in Baton Rouge, primarily because of Fentanyl," Barber said.

Barber had an employee using Fentanyl and was shocked about how bad it is in Baton Rouge.

"I think raising awareness is the key. People need to know how many people are dying from these dangerous drugs," Barber said.

Organizers with Set Free are already planning more outreach efforts and trying to stop Fentanyl from taking another life.

For more information on Set Free, click here.