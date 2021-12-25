Residents bringing in Christmas day in Monticello with lights competition and parade

BATON ROUGE - Monticello homeowner Kenneth Jackson is the first-place winner of his subdivision's Christmas decoration competition.

"I knew it in my heart. I was going to be the first place winner," Jackson said.

Jackson has reindeer that move, Charlie Brown and his friends, a snowman surrounded by candy canes, and after checking out the competition, Jackson knew he was the winner.

"I had traveled around the neighborhood and looked at everybody's lights and they had lights, but not like these lights," Jackson said.

"I just enjoy seeing the smiles on kids' faces," homeowner Tyrone Johnson said.

Johnson has lived in Monticello for over 30 years and remembers 20 years ago when every house here dawned elaborate Christmas decorations that attracted so many people and traffic, folks couldn't get to their homes.

"A matter of fact, it was so busy, we had to let people come and in and use our bathroom, because the traffic was always so backed up," Johnson said

Johnson also says he is seeing signs of the good old days coming with more and more homes decorating for Christmas.

"I can see a generation change in residents, and more people are lighting up. I think it will eventually it will come back. Maybe not quite what it was, but it will come back," Johnson said.

The neighborhood brought its annual Christmas parade back in a small fashion but wants to bring it back even bigger next Christmas.