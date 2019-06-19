Latest Weather Blog
Republic Services to address trash pickup complaints in Wednesday news conference
BATON ROUGE - Officials with Republic Services are set to address multiple missed trash pickups Wednesday morning.
Residents and an employee have come forward expressing their concerns and frustrations with the garbage contractor. One Republic Services employee told WBRZ there were two reasons why trash pickup has become so inconsistent across the city-parish in recent months — staffing and the company's equipment.
The inconsistency with garbage collections has grabbed the attention of several council members who say they are constantly getting phone calls from homeowners whose trash cans are filling up and remaining untouched.
Last week East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called on the company to right previous wrongs and figure out how to improve service in the future.
Those issues are expected to be addressed in a press conference at City Hall at 10 a.m. You can watch press conference here.
