Report: Woman going through drug, alcohol withdrawal dies in New Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS - A woman going through drug and alcohol withdrawal died in her cell at the New Orleans Jail Sunday night, according to a report from The New Orleans Advocate.

The woman was reportedly booked into jail Friday afternoon on an unspecified offense. According to the report, the woman told police that she had used heroin and alcohol daily for the past several years, including the day of her arrest.

Authorities said she was put in the detoxification protocol for opioid and alcohol withdrawal, but she reportedly refused medicine Sunday night.

She was found dead around 9 p.m. Sunday.

No other details are currently available.