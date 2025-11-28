53°
REPORT: Tulane Head Coach Jon Sumrall could be in play for LSU's open position depending on Kiffin
BATON ROUGE - Tulane head football coach Jon Sumrall could be a top candidate for LSU's open position depending on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's decision, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos said.
On3 reported that Florida was pursuing Sumrall with Kiffin choosing between LSU and Ole Miss; however, Nakos said LSU and Ole Miss were interested depending on Kiffin's decision.
Jon Sumrall could be in play at Ole Miss or LSU, depending on Lane Kiffin's decision.https://t.co/CaSzup0vFd https://t.co/jS2kLqBgRy— Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) November 28, 2025
Sumrall previously shot down rumors of him leaving Tulane for LSU.
