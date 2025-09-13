94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Trump administration has plan to deploy 1,000 National Guard troops to Louisiana

1 hour 21 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, September 13 2025 Sep 13, 2025 September 13, 2025 12:41 PM September 13, 2025 in News
Source: The Washington Post
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Trump administration has a plan ready that would send 1,000 National Guard troops to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, according to The Washington Post

The plan, confirmed by the Pentagon, would have National Guard troops support law enforcement in Louisiana's "urban centers," but hinges on a formal request from Gov. Jeff Landry, according to the report. Landry has shown support for troop deployment in Louisiana in the past, but he has not yet made an official request.

According to The Washington Post, troops would help with drug enforcement and communication support in the current plan.

Trending News

The report comes after Trump has made more than one mention of sending troops to New Orleans in the last several days. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days