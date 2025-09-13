94°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: Trump administration has plan to deploy 1,000 National Guard troops to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — The Trump administration has a plan ready that would send 1,000 National Guard troops to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, according to The Washington Post.
The plan, confirmed by the Pentagon, would have National Guard troops support law enforcement in Louisiana's "urban centers," but hinges on a formal request from Gov. Jeff Landry, according to the report. Landry has shown support for troop deployment in Louisiana in the past, but he has not yet made an official request.
According to The Washington Post, troops would help with drug enforcement and communication support in the current plan.
Trending News
The report comes after Trump has made more than one mention of sending troops to New Orleans in the last several days.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Zachary beats Acadiana
-
Jury convicts man in killing that was livestreamed on Facebook
-
Blitz Game of the Week: Denham Springs at Central
-
'Murderers' spraypainted outside of Louisiana Democratic Party headquarters in Baton Rouge
-
Overgrown property troubles neighbor, plans in the works