Report: Top 40 LSU athletics donors summoned to Governor's Mansion for financial meeting

BATON ROUGE — LSU's top 40 athletics donors have been summoned to an August meeting at the Governor's Mansion in Baton Rouge regarding the athletic department's financial future, according to Matt Moscona with LouisianaSports.net.

Tiger Athletic Foundation President and CEO Matt Borman reportedly invited the donors to hear a presentation from LSU President Dr. Wade Rousse and Gov. Jeff Landry, who has involved himself in LSU athletics dealings in recent months. He played a part in the firing of football coach Brian Kelly and athletic director Scott Woodward, and even penned an op-ed about the "complete mess" that is college athletics.

They are set to unveil "an alternative revenue-generating opportunity for LSU athletics that is first of its kind nationally and could quite possibly change the future of college sports in America," according to Moscona.

The reported gatherings come as LSU is on the hook for millions of dollars in buyouts to Brian Kelly, Matt McMahon, Scott Woodward and others. Revenue sharing with student-athletes adds several million more to the department's expenses.

LSU has tried ways to make some of that revenue back, including a sponsored jersey patch deal with Woodside Energy. Other athletic departments and conferences have explored similar avenues. On Tuesday, the Big 12 announced a major deal with Monster Energy.