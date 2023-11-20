Report: Raising Cane's to get naming rights to River Center

BATON ROUGE - A naming rights deal is in the works to put a corporate spin on the identity of the River Center.

The mayor's office would not confirm specifics of the deal with WBRZ Thursday. Instead, the mayor's administration only said there is a proposal in place to add a sponsorship to the River Center. Any deal would have to be approved by Metro Council.

The Baton Rouge Business Report said its business sources said the deal is with Raising Cane's. A naming rights contract is expected to raise $3,000,000 over ten years - $300,000 a year.

Naming rights could require the River Center, formerly known as the Centroplex, to take on extra words to connect the sponsorship with the facility. In 2011, automaker Mercedes bought the naming rights to the Superdome in New Orleans. It is now called the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. A price for the ten-year deal was never disclosed.

