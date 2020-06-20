90°
Report: Numerous LSU football players test positive for COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - Multiple LSU football players have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Sports Illustrated, some LSU football players are now in self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.
"At least 30 of LSU's 115 players have been isolated because they tested positive for COVID-19 or were found to have had contact with those who tested positive," says Sports Illustrated.
No hospitalization has been required from any LSU athlete or staff member.
A reports says that a portion of LSU’s football players are quarantined after a string of nightclubs in Tigerland have recently been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in the area.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
