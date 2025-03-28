76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

REPORT: LSU guard Vyctorius Miller is entering the transfer portal

1 hour 53 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, March 28 2025 Mar 28, 2025 March 28, 2025 12:22 PM March 28, 2025 in News
Source: On3
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball is losing one of its top guards from this past season. Joe Tipton with On3 reports that freshman Vyctorius Miller is entering the transfer portal after one year with the Tigers.

Miller averaged 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists this past season for LSU. 

The Tigers finished their season 14-18 with a 3-15 mark in conference play. LSU's sub-.500 record also included a six-game losing streak to end the year. 

Trending News

Miller enters the transfer portal less than a week after his Tiger teammate, forward Corey Chest, made the same decision. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days