Report: LSU Defensive end BJ Ojulari expected to declare for NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU Captain and defensive end BJ Ojulari is expected to declare for the NFL Draft, per On3sports.
The junior racked up 5 sacks and 56 tackles for the Tigers this season. On Tuesday he was named to to the First Team All-SEC.
