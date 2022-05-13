REPORT: LSU basketball gets huge news as Adam Miller stays a Tiger

New LSU head basketball coach Matt McMahon got the best news of his young Tiger career as guard Adam Miller told College Hoops Today that he intends on staying at LSU and remaining a Tiger basketball player.

NEWS: Adam Miller tells me that he is returning to LSU and will not transfer.



Miller --- who missed last season with an ACL injury --- also tells me that he has been fully cleared for all basketball related activities. https://t.co/Wrh3UWHorw — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 13, 2022

“I just have so much respect for people down here,” Miller told College Hoops Today on Friday. “I went through a few workouts with the new staff and really felt comfortable. I looked hard at the TCU situation, but I wanted to keep LSU across my chest.”

Miller came to LSU as a former five-star recruit for Will Wade, but missed the entire 2021-22 season after tearing his ACL near the start of the season.

The 6-2 guard transfered in from Illinois where he averaged 8.3 points as a starter for the Illini.

Miller also told College Hoops Today that he has been fully cleared for all basketball related activities.