Report: deadly crash involving several 18-wheelers closes I-10 in NOLA
NEW ORLEANS - Three people were hurt and at least one person was killed in a crash on I-10 west in New Orleans Tuesday morning, local media reports.
According to WWLTV, I-10 west at the Veterans Boulevard exit was closed for hours after a crash around 5 a.m. involving four cars and four 18-wheelers. The roadway was cleared around 10:30 a.m.
La State Police say 3 people injured in traffic ax this morning. They say it could be hours before lanes are open for drivers.— Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) April 4, 2017
It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.
Different view of traffic accident this morning @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/aWDeuJPshU— Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) April 4, 2017
