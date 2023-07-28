Report: deadly crash involving several 18-wheelers closes I-10 in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS - Three people were hurt and at least one person was killed in a crash on I-10 west in New Orleans Tuesday morning, local media reports.

According to WWLTV, I-10 west at the Veterans Boulevard exit was closed for hours after a crash around 5 a.m. involving four cars and four 18-wheelers. The roadway was cleared around 10:30 a.m.

La State Police say 3 people injured in traffic ax this morning. They say it could be hours before lanes are open for drivers. — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) April 4, 2017

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.