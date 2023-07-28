79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: deadly crash involving several 18-wheelers closes I-10 in NOLA

6 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, April 04 2017 Apr 4, 2017 April 04, 2017 10:22 AM April 04, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

NEW ORLEANS - Three people were hurt and at least one person was killed in a crash on I-10 west in New Orleans Tuesday morning, local media reports.

According to WWLTV, I-10 west at the Veterans Boulevard exit was closed for hours after a crash around 5 a.m. involving four cars and four 18-wheelers. The roadway was cleared around 10:30 a.m.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days