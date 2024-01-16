REPORT: Corey Raymond expected to rejoin the LSU Tiger football team

BATON ROUGE - LSU football is finalizing a deal that will bring back former Tiger player and secondary coach Corey Raymond to resume his role as the "Father of DBU."

Shea Dixon of on3.com has reported that a deal is in the works to bring Raymond back to Tiger Town after a two-year stay in Gainesville with the Florida Gators.

Raymond was not retained when Brian Kelly took over as the head coach, but now will be back in control of the room that he helped develop into one of the nations best secondaries.

It is unknown if Raymond will just coach the cornerbacks or if he will also coach the safeties as he has in the past.

Robert Steeples and Kerry Cooks were responsible for coaching those positions in the 2023 season.

Raymond started his coaching career at LSU in 2021 and he played at LSU from 1988-91 before spending six seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.