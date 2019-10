Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68

BALTIMORE - Congressman Elijah E. Cummings, D-Md.passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 2:45 a.m. due to complications related to long-standing health challenges.

He served Maryland’s 7th District since being elected to finish Kweisi Mfume’s term in 1996. The district encompasses Baltimore City and Howard County.

News of his death was released by his office.

Cummings was 68 years old.