Remaining storm outages should be fixed by Wednesday, Entergy says

UPDATE: According to the Entergy outage map, more than 1,500 customers were still without power across the state Wednesday morning.

That number dropped from about 5,200 on Tuesday.

Entergy said a majority of those impacted would have power back by Tuesday evening, with the remainder having it restored Wednesday.

Cleco reported that less than 250 customers were still without power. During the peak, the company had 63,000 affected.

*****

BATON ROUGE - Entergy crews continue to work to restore power in Louisiana. The main grid is up and running but the problem Monday are lines tucked in trees or behind homes that are hard to get to.

About 10,000 Entergy customers are still without power as of Monday evening. As many as 20,000 were without power in a few parishes Saturday and only a few thousand had power restored by Sunday morning.

Entergy has called in plenty of extra hands to help, about 4,000 extra linemen are working on the outage situation in Louisiana.

"We understand their frustration," said Entergy Louisiana CEO Phillip May. "It does require additional time, specialized tools, and these things aren't as powerful or able to lift as much as a bucket truck so it takes a little longer."

Monday evening, there were about 2,800 customers still without power.

Now that the sun is up, here’s a look at Highland Road near Bluebonnet at the entrance of Briarcliff — power still out for 400+ in the area after a huge tree fell during yesterday’s storm.



Debris still in road and barricades have one lane blocked off. Drive carefully! @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/mQ2XkvVpsA — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) July 15, 2019

Sunday morning Demco reported that less than 1,000 customers across its entire grid were without electricity. Monday morning, less than 35 customers were still affected. By the afternoon, that number around 24. It says the outages in Livingston Parish are more recent and crews are working on them now. The outages in West Feliciana Parish are issues with high water and could take more time to address.

For most of Saturday, all of Morgan City was without power. As of Sunday morning, Cleco reported that more than 9,300 were still without services in St. Mary Parish. Around noon, that number dropped to around 6,996.