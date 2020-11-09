Relief coming for drivers waiting for Jones Creek widening

BATON ROUGE- A project that has been years in the making finally has a completion date.

The area of Jones Creek Road between Coursey Boulevard and Tiger Bend is expected to wrap up in May. It was originally scheduled to finish in March, but the weather this year pushed it back.

On a daily basis, drivers deal with dilemmas as they sit in traffic. The section of the road that's being widened borders one of the largest subdivisions in the state, and is full of businesses.

Eddie Beard owns Shenandoah Hardware, and says he's heard his clients complaints for years.

"No one wants to drive around in a messy vehicle," Beard said. "You wash your car on Sunday, so you avoid Jones Creek and avoid all the potholes and everything else."

The $17 million dollar project will increase Jones Creek from two lanes to four with a median in the middle. The state funded the project up to 80 percent and East Baton Rouge Parish paid for the remaining 20 percent.

Right now, the project is about 40 percent complete. From now until May, drivers can expect to deal with lane shifts and barricades.

"I do know several businesses that are down number wise, but they are all in agreement when it's done it's going to be great," Beard said.