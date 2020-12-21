Latest Weather Blog
Red Stick Store extended third time for flood victims to shop for free
BATON ROUGE – Flood survivors will get another chance to shot for free clothes and items at the Red Stick Store in Cortana Mall.
The program, organized by K.I.D.S/Fashion Delivers, State Representative "Ted" James and the Urban League of Louisiana, allows for flood victims to shop for free clothes and items.
The program started from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30 and again on Nov. 4. This weekend, the store will open again on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 19 from noon to 5 p.m.
Flood victims who wish to shop, must show a letter from FEMA or FEMA registration and an ID to make sure all are fairly served.
The store has the following items for women:
- T-shirts
- Dresses
- Evening gowns
For men, the store has t-shirts and pajama bottoms.
Event organizers say they are looking to assist those who have not yet been to the store previously.
For more information click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager provides Christmas joy and toys for families affected by COVID-19
-
Louisiana anticipating over 79,000 doses of vaccine this week
-
Sylvia's Toy Drive
-
Tiger fans not wavering after a pandemic tarnished football season
-
Bethany Church hosts a Christmas food giveaway for hundreds of families in...
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round