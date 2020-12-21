Red Stick Store extended third time for flood victims to shop for free

BATON ROUGE – Flood survivors will get another chance to shot for free clothes and items at the Red Stick Store in Cortana Mall.

The program, organized by K.I.D.S/Fashion Delivers, State Representative "Ted" James and the Urban League of Louisiana, allows for flood victims to shop for free clothes and items.

The program started from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30 and again on Nov. 4. This weekend, the store will open again on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 19 from noon to 5 p.m.

Flood victims who wish to shop, must show a letter from FEMA or FEMA registration and an ID to make sure all are fairly served.

The store has the following items for women:

- T-shirts

- Dresses

- Evening gowns

For men, the store has t-shirts and pajama bottoms.

Event organizers say they are looking to assist those who have not yet been to the store previously.

For more information click here.