Latest Weather Blog
Red Flag Warning issued, burning not advised on Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a RED FLAG WARNING due to critical fire conditions for all of south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi from 10am to 7pm Friday.
The combination of low relative humidity near or below 20 percent and winds of 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts will produce a high fire danger across the area on Friday. To get the detailed forecast for Friday and the weekend, CLICK HERE.
Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can all contribute to volatile fire behavior.
