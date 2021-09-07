86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Recycling services suspended in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

Tuesday, September 07 2021
Source: City of Baton Rouge
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to a Tuesday morning news release, recycling services have been suspended until further notice in the City of Baton Rouge, unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish and the City of Central due to power related issues at the City-Parish Recycling Facility (Materials Recovery Facility).

The City-Parish says it hopes to resume recycling services in a few days.

