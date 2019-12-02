54°
Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office searches for an escaped inmate

Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff
ALEXANDRIA - Authorities in Alexandria are searching for an inmate who escaped the Rapides Detention Center on Sunday.

According to KATC, 33-year-old Anthony Lee Wells was found missing around 9:30 p.m., during the nightly head count.

Wells is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

Deputies say Wells has previous convictions for burglary and no prior convictions of violent charges, he is not considered dangerous at this time.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office's Main Office at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.  

