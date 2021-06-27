Rain chances stick around through next weekend

Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening, with a few lingering around overnight. Lows will bottom out in the mid 70s. Monday, expect a few showers around in the morning. Rain coverage will increase in the afternoon to around 60%. A quick downpour or two will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s.



Looking Ahead:

By Tuesday, some slightly drier air will move in dropping rain coverage to around 40%. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue through the end of the week. At this time, Thursday looks like the 'driest' day of the week.



A cold front will approach the area late Friday or Saturday and stall just north of us. This will create a wet 4th of July weekend across south Louisiana with a decent chance for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday, some of which may be locally heavy. Stay tuned to the forecast through out the week as we iron out those details.

The Tropics





A tropical wave over 600 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 30% chance of tropical formation over the next five days. Right now, environmental conditions are not optimal for rapid development but slow organization will be possible as it moves westward across the central Atlantic.

About 500 miles southeast of the Georgia coast, a low pressure has developed around a broad area of showers and storms. Additional organization is possible as it tracks over warmer waters tonight and tomorrow. A tropical depression or storm may briefly develop before it moves inland late Monday. If it becomes a named storm, it would be Danny.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



