Quieting down, but not totally drying out

The threat for heavy rain and severe weather has subsided. While impactful weather is out for a few days, the weekend will bring another chance of rain.

Next 24 Hours: As a cold front pushes through tonight, slightly drier air will spill into the region. Winds shifting northwest will allow low temperatures to back down into the mid to upper 50s. On Friday, some sun will be available, but a warm front is expected to lift through the area. As this occurs, clouds could increase at times and a stray shower is even possible—especially south and east of Baton Rouge. The high temperatures will make it into the upper 70s.

Up Next: The first half of the weekend does not look too bad. With thermometers starting in the mid 60s, partly sunny skies will warm readings well into the 80s by afternoon. As a storm system approaches from the west, a shower or thunderstorm could develop in the afternoon. However, the better chance for rain will come as a cold front reaches the area on Sunday. Look for scattered activity and therefore a little more difficulty for outdoor events. A slight lull in activity is anticipated Monday before another busy pattern into the middle of next week. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A cold front will push through the area tonight but have a tough time getting farther than the central Gulf Coast as upper level winds parallel it. North of the front, there will a brief period of cooler and drier air into Friday. However, the front is expected to return inland as a warm front allowing the possibility of a stray shower Friday afternoon through Saturday. A weak upper level trough will move across the country on Sunday forcing a cold front into the region. The boundary will trigger some showers and thunderstorms, but thanks to the position of the trough well north of our area, conditions will not be favorable for severe weather or heavy rain. Temperatures may come down a bit behind this front for a pleasant, mainly dry day on Monday. Beyond that, the forecast for next week brings a good deal of uncertainty. It appears that another deep upper level trough will move across the country by Wednesday or Thursday of next week. The orientation and placement of this trough as well as the severe weather parameters will need to be monitored, given the time of year.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.