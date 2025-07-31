Latest Weather Blog
PSC expected to take up DEMCO utility fee increase later this year amid Ascension dispute with provider
BATON ROUGE — The state Public Service Commission is expected to take up a utility fee increase for DEMCO members in Ascension Parish later this year, Commissioner Davante Lewis said after a hearing on the matter.
The proposed $5.55 fee increase for DEMCO utility members in Ascension would cover the $4 million cost of relocating powerlines for new roundabouts in the parish.
According to the PSC, the parish and DEMCO disagreed on cost-sharing for the Move Ascension Project, which began several years ago.
Lewis said that a Wednesday hearing was for DEMCO and Ascension to present facts and evidence before an administrative law judge, who will now write a recommendation to the commission.
"We can reject her recommendation, modify it or approve it during our vote," Lewis told WBRZ.
After the recommendation is released, it will be put on the commission's agenda for discussion and a possible vote.
Trending News
"I would predict this will not come before us until November or December," Lewis said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Spam Fried Rice
-
2une In Previews: A workshop to set children up for success
-
Trump announces 25% tariff on India and unspecified penalties for buying Russian...
-
Baton Rouge Police searching for man accused of stealing from Evangeline Street...
-
FranU announces $2 million renovation of healthcare building
Sports Video
-
WATCH: As fall camp continues on the Bluff, Southern head coach Terrence...
-
LSU football starts Fall camp with solid first practice
-
LSU football begins fall camp just one month ahead of season opener...
-
Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III, a former Michigan transfer, dies unexpectedly
-
LSU starts fall camp Wednesday