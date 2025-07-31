PSC expected to take up DEMCO utility fee increase later this year amid Ascension dispute with provider

BATON ROUGE — The state Public Service Commission is expected to take up a utility fee increase for DEMCO members in Ascension Parish later this year, Commissioner Davante Lewis said after a hearing on the matter.

The proposed $5.55 fee increase for DEMCO utility members in Ascension would cover the $4 million cost of relocating powerlines for new roundabouts in the parish.

According to the PSC, the parish and DEMCO disagreed on cost-sharing for the Move Ascension Project, which began several years ago.

Lewis said that a Wednesday hearing was for DEMCO and Ascension to present facts and evidence before an administrative law judge, who will now write a recommendation to the commission.

"We can reject her recommendation, modify it or approve it during our vote," Lewis told WBRZ.

After the recommendation is released, it will be put on the commission's agenda for discussion and a possible vote.

"I would predict this will not come before us until November or December," Lewis said.