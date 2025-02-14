PSC agenda includes call for vote on new vice chair after current one hurls insult at Landry

BATON ROUGE — The day after Public Service Commission vice chairman Davante Lewis tweeted a crude remark at Gov. Jeff Landry, the chairman of the panel that regulates utilities scheduled a vote on whether Lewis should continue in a leadership role.

PSC Chairman Mike Francis said Friday he added the item to next Wednesday's agenda.

"What did he accomplish by doing that," Francis said. "I have sworn to uphold the constitution. I'm here to serve everyone. This was an embarrassment to me."

On Thursday, Lewis called Landry an "asshole" after the governor tweeted a photo of new U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. next to his predecessor from the Biden administration, Rachel Levine. Landry called it a "major upgrade."

Lewis reposted Landry's message and included the crude remarks.

"This tweet shows that conservatism right now is only about cruelty and chaos. They will find away to be cruel to someone just bc they can... What a completely asshole you are @LAGovJeffLandry," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Francis, a Republican, said he would have never made a similar remark critical of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, Landry's predecessor.

"You can't talk like that," Francis said. "There are just five of us (on the commission). It's way out of bounds to insult another public official."

Lewis, a Democrat, said he wasn't sure why the vote to possibly replace him was placed on the agenda — though he did realize why the post received a lot of attention.

"Too many politicians in this state would rather focus on what they think will divide us than address our most pressing problems," Lewis said in a statement. He added that he was grateful for the opportunity to serve Louisiana.

"I’m ready to get back to what really matters—ensuring every Louisianian has the right to cool air in the summer, heat in the winter, and utility bills that do not push you further into poverty," Lewis said.

Francis said he wasn't sure whether Lewis would be re-elected, even if he might apologize.

"We need to lay it on the table and see what they (the other members of the panel) think about it," Francis said.

After reading Lewis' post, Landry, through his spokeswoman, sent a message to WBRZ reading, "He must not like me?"