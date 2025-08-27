Provost Drive home catches fire early Wednesday morning; ruled total loss

BATON ROUGE — A Provost Drive home caught fire early Wednesday morning and was considered a total loss.

Baton Rouge Fire crews responded to the fire at 4:07 a.m. and found flames coming from the home's roof.

Firefighters were able to get control of the fire within 15 minutes and were able to protect nearby homes from damage.

Investigators are working to find what caused the blaze.