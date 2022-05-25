75°
Proposed taxes could improve drainage in Livingston Parish

4 years 6 months 1 week ago Wednesday, November 15 2017 Nov 15, 2017 November 15, 2017 8:07 PM November 15, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Natalia Verdina

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Voters will soon be deciding on whether they want to hand over more money to the government for improved drainage.

Saturday's ballot includes new property and sales taxes to improve the drainage system in Killian, Springfield and Albany.

The parish has already outlined three drainage districts respectively. Revenue from the taxes will help maintain ditches and other drainage areas.

Officials say if the taxes pass, residents in these areas can expect to pay between $20 to $60 a year for ten years.

