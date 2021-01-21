Prominent 'Proud Boys' organizer, Joseph Randall Biggs, arrested in Florida

Joseph Randall Biggs

ORLANDO, Florida - A prominent member of Proud Boys, an extremist group that participated in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol siege, has been arrested in Florida.

According to CNN, 37-year-old Joseph Randall Biggs was captured Wednesday and faces three counts including obstruction of a proceeding, entering restricted grounds and disorderly conduct.

An FBI affidavit alleges Biggs participated in the Capitol attack earlier this month. The affidavit describes Biggs as an organizer for the Proud Boys.

The 37-year-old Florida resident appeared before a judge in Orlando on Wednesday and was released under home confinement and other restrictions, according to his court file.

CNN reports that when asked about insurrection allegations against the Proud Boys, Biggs reportedly said, "That'll be discussed in court."

Ahead of the Capitol riot, Biggs is accused of posting messages on a social media platform called Parler, repottedly telling his followers to blend in and not wear identifiable clothing, an FBI special agent wrote in the affidavit.

"The only thing we'll do that's us is think like us! Jan 6th is gonna be epic," Biggs wrote, according to the affidavit. The document says Biggs was also addressing members of a group known as Antifa.

Authorities say Biggs said, "This is awesome!" on livestreamed footage of rioters entering the Capitol building, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit goes on to say it appears the Proud Boys were wearing earpieces for communication that day.

"Your affiant also notes that multiple individuals were photographed or depicted on videos with earpieces, including other individuals believed to be associated with the Proud Boys," the FBI affidavit says.

The FBI said Biggs told agents he entered the Capitol without force, and denied knowing about any planning for the storming of the building.