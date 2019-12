Programming: News 2 at 10p.m. will air on WBTR, rebroadcast later

BATON ROUGE – Due to ABC’s broadcast of The 10 Commandments, WBRZ News 2 at 10 p.m. will broadcast live on WBTR Saturday night.

Viewers can tune in to WBTR on channel 41.1, Cox cable channel 19 and 1019, AT&T channel 19 or Eatel channel 144.

News 2 at 10 p.m. will return to WBRZ Channel 2 after The 10 Commandments is over at 11:45 p.m.