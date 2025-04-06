57°
Professional pickleball tour gives amateurs chance to play with the pros
BATON ROUGE - The Professional Pickleball Association made a stop in Baton Rouge on Sunday as a part of their Challenger Series tour.
The tour aims to grow the sport of pickleball, encouraging participation from amateur players and nurturing emerging talent.
Organizers say the tour gives amateurs chance to play with the pros.
