Principal of unfinished primary school in Ascension says she's got a plan

PRAIRIEVILLE - Kids return to the classroom in Ascension Parish next week, but a new school won't be completely ready in time for the new year.

Although weather has delayed construction at Bullion Primary, teachers and staff say they aren't too worried.

"I say we had plans A to Z in place in case this didn't work out for us," Bullion Primary Principal Marguerite Guillot says.

All the classrooms will be ready in time for the more than 500 students attending Bullion. However, the cafeteria, library, and administrative offices won't be finished.

Guillot has had to come up with a plan to accommodate students while the work continues.

"We've worked out a plan with the district to have our food prepared and cooked at Oak Grove," Guillot says. "We've got a designated area that we will serve out of, and then students will eat at a designated location."

As for the library, Guillot has a more mobile approach.

"One of the things that I've talked with my librarian about is doing library on wheels," Guillot says. "She will still go into the classrooms and still work with the students on library skills and library lessons."

Even with construction continuing into the school year, Guillot says the students' learning environment will not be affected.

"Instruction will not be interrupted in any way, shape or form," Guillot says.

School officials expect all work to be wrapped up in late September or early October.