Price of boiled crawfish finally dropping

5 years 9 months 1 week ago Friday, February 23 2018 Feb 23, 2018 February 23, 2018 3:36 PM February 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - After a slow, expensive start to the crawfish season, it seems the cost of the boiled mudbug is beginning to get back to normal.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish in the capital area fell from $6.03 to $4.95 over the past week. As of Friday, a pound of the crustaceans could set you back as little as $3.89 per pound.

This week marks the cheapest crawfish have been all year, mostly due to a colder-than-usual January for the South.

You can compare local restaurants for the best prices on boiled crawfish by regularly checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

