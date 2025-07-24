President Trump signs executive order prohibiting 'pay-for-play' payments to college athletes

The White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. - An executive order issued Thursday by President Trump addressed "third-party, pay-for-play" payments to college athletes and directed government bodies to regulate college athletics.

While the aforementioned pay-for-play payments to collegiate athletes is prohibited under the new order, it clarifies that legitimate compensation such as brand endorsements are still permissible.

Additionally, the order requires "the preservation and, where possible, expansion of opportunities for scholarships and collegiate athletic competition in women’s and non-revenue sports" and for any future revenue sharing between universities and their athletes to be implemented in a way that "protects women's and non-revenue sports."

Trump's order directs the Secretary of Labor and National Labor Relations board to clarify the status of student athletes; it also directs the Attorney General and Federal Trade Commission to "take appropriate actions to protect student-athletes' rights" amid antitrust and legal challenges.

The order also asks officials to consult with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams to protect college athletics' role as a developmental path for American athletes.

The full order can be read here.