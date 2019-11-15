President Trump rallies for Eddie Rispone in Bossier City

Bossier City - President Donald Trump is urging Louisiana rallygoers to vote on Saturday in the state’s governor’s race to send a message to Democrats in Washington.

Democrat John Bel Edwards is vying for a second term against little-known Republican political donor Eddie Rispone.

Trump is campaigning for Rispone in Louisiana on Thursday. Trump says Rispone would bring down the cost of car insurance and taxes, adding, “If you want to defend your values, your jobs and your freedom, then you need to replace radical John Bel Edwards with a true Louisiana patriot Eddie Rispone."

Although Louisiana is a deep-red state Trump won by 20 percentage points, the gubernatorial contest has reached its final days as a tossup.

Trump’s trip to northern Louisiana on Thursday was his third in that state’s gubernatorial competition.