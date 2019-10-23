President selects Louisiana native as new energy secretary

Dan R. Brouillette Photo: energy.gov

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump has selected Louisiana native, Dan R. Brouillette, to become the next secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy.

....He is also my friend! At the same time, I am pleased to nominate Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be the new Secretary of Energy. Dan’s experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

According to KATC, Brouillette, a businessman who was born and raised in Assumption Parish, currently serves as the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy.

He will succeed outgoing Secretary, Rick Perry once the Senate confirms his appointment.

Senator Bill Cassidy, who is chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Energy, applauds President Trump's decision in selecting Brouillette, saying, “Dan Brouillette understands the relationship between energy policy and the overall economy. Louisiana workers depend on thought-through energy policy. Mr. Brouillette’s experience will serve the country well as the United States pursues energy dominance and energy deployment."

Brouillette's record of service includes time spent in the Army before becoming Rep. Bill Tauzin's Legislative Director and eventually serving under President George W. Bush as the Assistant Secretary for Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs in the Department of Energy.

Brouillette and his wife, Adrienne, are both veterans and the parents of nine children.

They currently reside in Texas.