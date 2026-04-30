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President plans Tuesday visit to Baton Rouge area

9 years 8 months 1 week ago Friday, August 19 2016 Aug 19, 2016 August 19, 2016 2:53 PM August 19, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE- President Barack Obama is scheduled to visit flood-ravaged areas next week, WBRZ has learned.

The president will be in the Baton Rouge area Tuesday.  He is scheduled to "get a first hand look at the ... flood damage in the state," ABC News reported.

"The President is mindful of the impact that his travel has on first responders and wants to ensure that his presence does not interfere with ongoing recovery efforts," a White House spokesperson said in a statement.  

While specifics of his trip have not been released, the president is expected to meet with officials about the response effort.  The statement continued, "[Louisiana will see] the American people will be with them as they rebuild their community and come back stronger than ever."

The president's trip next week will be his second to Baton Rouge in 2016. 

Presidential candidate Donald Trump visited the flooded areas Friday.

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