Latest Weather Blog
President dashes to Star Wars after last 2015 press conference
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama covered a wide range of topics in his last press conference of 2015, then moved to the item on everyone's agenda.
"Okay everybody, I've gotta get to Star Wars," Obama said as he ended Friday's media briefing.
Obama finaliza conferencia de prensa: "Tengo que ir a ver 'Star Wars'" (función con niños en @lacasablanca) - CNN pic.twitter.com/o6PfMg589m
— Opy (@OpyMorales) December 18, 2015
The White House hosted a private screening Friday of Star Wars: The Force Awakens for Gold Star families, who have lost relatives in military combat.
The president was replaced in the briefing room by Press Secretary Josh Earnest, who was flanked by two people costumed as stormtroopers from the new movie. R2-D2 also made an appearance with the White House press corps, who naturally took the spectacle to social media.
Stromtroopers flank @PressSec at White House...because everyone is excited about @starwars day! #TheForceAwakens pic.twitter.com/0LVi068WO3
— Good Morning America (@GMA) December 18, 2015
"I believe if you check the record you'll see that the previous administration approved Alderaan for relocation." pic.twitter.com/0gtdSycqNY— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 18, 2015
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Truck stop in Grosse Tete sees spike in visitors after camel story...
-
Laine Hardy surprises elementary students in Central
-
One injured in overnight shooting on Braewood Ave.
-
Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash set for this weekend
-
Party with Hardy: American Idol winner gears up for homecoming bash
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese