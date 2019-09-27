President dashes to Star Wars after last 2015 press conference

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama covered a wide range of topics in his last press conference of 2015, then moved to the item on everyone's agenda.

"Okay everybody, I've gotta get to Star Wars," Obama said as he ended Friday's media briefing.

The White House hosted a private screening Friday of Star Wars: The Force Awakens for Gold Star families, who have lost relatives in military combat.

The president was replaced in the briefing room by Press Secretary Josh Earnest, who was flanked by two people costumed as stormtroopers from the new movie. R2-D2 also made an appearance with the White House press corps, who naturally took the spectacle to social media.