Pre-Juneteenth celebration to take place Saturday at Scotlandville BREC park

BATON ROUGE - In honor of the upcoming commemoration of Juneteenth, a June 19 holiday that recognizes the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S., a number of Baton Rouge community leaders are uniting to host a pre-Juneteenth event Saturday, June 12.

The event, which will take place at the Scotlandville BREC Park (3200 Harding Boulevard), begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m.

Activities include a 1K trail walk, food, games, and music.

Registration for the trail walk will take place at 8:30 a.m.

The event is sponsored by a host of organizations, including CADAV (Communities Against Drugs and Violence), BREC, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, the City of Baton Rouge, Moms Demand Action Against Gun Violence, and other Community Partners.

Anyone with questions related to the pre-Juneteenth celebration is invited to contact CADAV at (225) 355-3446.