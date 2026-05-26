Prairieville man to be castrated, serve 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping children

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville man will be surgically castrated and serve 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping two girls and producing child pornography involving children less than 13, District Attorney Ricky Babin said Tuesday.

Douglas Decuir, 44, entered the guilty plea to two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of pornography involving juveniles with a victim less than 13 years of age.

The case stems from a September 2021 investigation that came after two Galvez Middle School students disclosed to police they had been sexually assaulted.

WBRZ previously reported that the girls involved in the case were, at the time, 11 and 14 years old, and that Decuir had been accused of exchanging lewd pictures and text messages about the two students with a Galvez Middle employee.

Both girls gave detailed accounts of the assaults to forensic interviewers. Based on those interviews and other evidence, a warrant was issued for Decuir and he was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, Decuir was sentenced to 30 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. He must also undergo surgical castration administered by a licensed physician through the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Decuir is also required to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator for life. Assistant District Attorneys Lana Chaney and Adam Koenig prosecuted the case, with Judge Steven Tureau presiding.