Prairieville man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in Ascension Parish crash

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in connection with a 2024 crash that killed a passenger in his vehicle.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Devall Road on Sept. 7, 2024, after a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found Johnnie Darville Jr., 43, and a passenger, 38-year-old Kortez Coleman, both injured.

The two were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Coleman later died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that Darville attempted to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed and lost control. Deputies obtained a search warrant for a blood sample, which was submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The results showed Darville's blood alcohol concentration at the time of the crash was .158g%, nearly twice the legal limit. After being released from medical care, he was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Darville was sentenced to 12 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Prescott prosecuted the case and Judge Jason Verdigets presided over the matter.