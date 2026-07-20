92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prairieville man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

3 hours 29 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, July 20 2026 Jul 20, 2026 July 20, 2026 4:05 PM July 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville man was arrested at the end of a three-month-long investigation into a tip concerning child sexual abuse material. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General agents worked together in their investigation into 33-year-old James Bergeron of Prairieville. 

Trending News

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a tip about possible CSAM in April. Three months later, Bergeron was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for two counts each of child sexual abuse materials and child sexual abuse materials involving a child under the age of 13. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days