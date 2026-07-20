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Prairieville man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material
PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville man was arrested at the end of a three-month-long investigation into a tip concerning child sexual abuse material.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General agents worked together in their investigation into 33-year-old James Bergeron of Prairieville.
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The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a tip about possible CSAM in April. Three months later, Bergeron was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for two counts each of child sexual abuse materials and child sexual abuse materials involving a child under the age of 13.
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