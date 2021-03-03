55°
Powerball grows to second-largest since no one won Saturday night
UPDATE: The numbers in Wednesday's drawing are 7-26-16-23-6 powerball 4. The jackpot is estimated at $758.7 million.
BATON ROUGE - The jackpot grew to $650 million since there was no winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing.
The Wednesday prize will be the second-largest. Saturday's drawing would have been the 5th-largest in its history.
The numbers Saturday were 17, 68, 19, 43, 39 and Powerball 13.
The odds of winning are 292.2 million.
The record jackpot was $1.59 billion, won by three people in January 2016.
