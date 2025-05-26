72°
Power restored to 500 Ascension Parish Entergy customers after they were left in dark Sunday night
PRAIRIEVILLE - More than 500 Entergy customers in Ascension Parish were in the dark — and the heat — after an outage Sunday night.
The power went out shortly before 5:30 p.m. after an underground cable failed near Bluff Road and Manchac Road. Power has since been restored to the area.
The company said it was unrelated to a widespread outage in New Orleans that knocked out power for more than 100,000 residents in Orleans and the surrounding parishes.
