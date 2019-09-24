86°
Power restored after squirrel causes morning outage in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored in downtown Baton Rouge after a morning outage.
The outage was reported before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Several people were trapped in elevators due to the lack of electricity.
Entergy told WBRZ the outage was caused by a squirrel that got into a substation. The animal died.
Power was restored to customers before 10 a.m.
