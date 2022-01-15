39°
Latest Weather Blog
Power fully restored to Louisiana's barrier island after Ida
GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — A little over five months after Hurricane Ida devastated Grand Isle, Louisiana’s barrier island, electricity is fully up and running, the mayor’s office said.
Ida made landfall Aug. 29. Grand Isle was nearly inaccessible in the days immediately after the storm ravaged the community.
Trending News
Power was restored to parts of Grand Isle over the next 130 days, but large Entergy generators were still providing power to other areas. As of Friday, power has been fully restored to the entire town, WVUE-TV reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Marathon to mark 100th race for hobby runner
-
From cafe to concerts: Chelsea's Live opens doors after high anticipation from...
-
Subdivision overlay project delays testing patience of residents
-
Mysterious morning church fire in North Baton Rouge leads to $150k in...
-
Pleas for a juvenile jail on the west side of the river...