Potential Tropical Cyclone One now Tropical Storm Alex

The first Atlantic Basin tropical advisories of the 2022 Hurricane Season are being issued for a system near the southern Gulf of Mexico. This storm poses no threat to the Baton Rouge area.

Tropical Storm Alex has formed in th western Atlanic about 270 miles northeast of Fort Pierce. It is moving northeast at 22 mph. With current winds of 50 mph. Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda, until the system passes through after Monday.

While we are only five days into the official hurricane season, this development is a bit later than the last several seasons. In fact, with no formation prior to this system, 2022 is the first season since 2014 without a storm before June 1.

The Storm Station is here for you, tracking the tropics on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Tweets by WBRZweather