Pot left unattended causes fire that displaced three residents Monday
BATON ROUGE - Three people were displaced after an unattended pot started a house fire Monday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started shortly before 4 p.m. Monday when one of the residents of the home on Sycamore Street off Evangeline started cooking something but left to go to another room.
The resulting fire was contained to the kitchen but the rest of the home received smoke and water damage.
Three residents were displaced, and the Red Cross was called to assist them.
